Abhishek Banerjee calls for 'unmapping' of BJP from Bengal; claims Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen was served SIR notice

RAMPURHAT: Claiming that Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen has been served with an SIR hearing notice by the EC, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday gave a clarion call to his party's supporters to "un-map the BJP from Bengal" and ensure victory in 250 of the 294 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.

A family member of Sen, however, told PTI that they had not yet received any hearing notice from the Commission.

Addressing a public rally at Rampurhat in Birbhum district, Banerjee claimed that the BJP-led Centre was repeatedly resorting to deliberate acts of insulting the people of Bengal and has now formed a nexus with the Election Commission to target the state in the name of conducting the SIR exercise.

"On my way here, I was told that Professor Amartya Sen, the Nobel laureate who brought global recognition to our country, has been served with an SIR hearing notice. Many eminent people like actor Dev and cricketer Md Shami, who was part of Team India's world cup winning squad, were also served notices.

"The only way to respond to this insult is by winning all 11 seats that Birbhum has to offer in the state assembly," said Banerjee, considered number two in the TMC hierarchy.

Save the Dubrajpur seat, which was won by the BJP in the 2021 state polls, the remaining 10 seats in the district were all won by the TMC in the previous assembly elections.

"Un-map from this state the Bangla Birodhi (anti-Bengal) BJP which has made the people suffer such ignominy time and again," said Banerjee.