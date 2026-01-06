EC using 'mobile apps created by BJP IT cell' for SIR in Bengal, alleges Mamata as TMC moves SC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday intensified criticism of the Election Commission by raising serious allegations against the poll agency over the contraversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The CM alleged that the poll agency was using mobile applications developed by the BJP's IT cell to conduct the ongoing SIR in the state.

Speaking to reporters before concluding her two-day visit to Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district to oversee preparations for the upcoming Gangasagar Mela, Banerjee accused the EC of "resorting to all kinds of wrong moves" while conducting the electoral roll revision.

"The EC is resorting to all kinds of wrong moves for conducting the SIR. It is marking eligible voters as 'dead' and forcing the elderly, ill and indisposed to attend hearings. It is making use of mobile apps developed by the BJP's IT cell for the exercise. This is illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic. This cannot go on," the chief minister alleged.

"I urge the people to remain careful while participating in SIR. They must stand beside those who need help. They don't need to support me; support only those who are in trouble because of this exercise," she said.

The CM's fresh set of allegations came as the TMC approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday against the EC, claiming that it has taken recourse to "arbitrary and procedurally irregular actions" for conducting the ongoing SIR.