EC using 'mobile apps created by BJP IT cell' for SIR in Bengal, alleges Mamata as TMC moves SC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday intensified criticism of the Election Commission by raising serious allegations against the poll agency over the contraversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
The CM alleged that the poll agency was using mobile applications developed by the BJP's IT cell to conduct the ongoing SIR in the state.
Speaking to reporters before concluding her two-day visit to Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district to oversee preparations for the upcoming Gangasagar Mela, Banerjee accused the EC of "resorting to all kinds of wrong moves" while conducting the electoral roll revision.
"The EC is resorting to all kinds of wrong moves for conducting the SIR. It is marking eligible voters as 'dead' and forcing the elderly, ill and indisposed to attend hearings. It is making use of mobile apps developed by the BJP's IT cell for the exercise. This is illegal, unconstitutional and undemocratic. This cannot go on," the chief minister alleged.
"I urge the people to remain careful while participating in SIR. They must stand beside those who need help. They don't need to support me; support only those who are in trouble because of this exercise," she said.
The CM's fresh set of allegations came as the TMC approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday against the EC, claiming that it has taken recourse to "arbitrary and procedurally irregular actions" for conducting the ongoing SIR.
Announcing her party's decision to move SC, Mamata said on Monday, "This is a fight for existence. We are seeking legal help. So many people have died due to SIR. We are moving court tomorrow against the inhumane treatment and the death of so many people due to the SIR."
She also reiterated allegations of a "technological conspiracy," and claimed that opaque digital processes had replaced due process, with artificial intelligence and informal platforms being used to strike off names.
"Artificial Intelligence has emerged now. Using images and voices, lies can be spread. Names are being removed using AI," she alleged, stating that lakhs of names had been deleted without giving voters adequate opportunity to respond through statutory forms.
"AI is deciding whose surname has changed, who got married, which girl has gone to her in-laws' house. Even a murderer gets a chance to defend himself. Here, people's names are being removed," she said, arguing that routine events like marriage, address changes or minor spelling mismatches between English and Bangla were being used to justify deletions.
More than 58 lakh voters were deleted from the draft rolls published on December 16, after the initial phase of SIR in the state. Out of the 7.6 crore total voters, the EC has also raised speculation regarding the "genuineness" of about 1.66 crore voters, who have been called for hearing to verify their documents again.
(With inputs from PTI)