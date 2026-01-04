Mamata writes to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, expresses concerns over SIR, demands immediate halt to 'arbitrary' exercise

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed concerns regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, warning that the contraversial exercise could cause "mass disenfranchisement" and "irreparable damage" to India's democratic foundations.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the CM expressed "grave concern" over alleged irregularities, procedural violations and administrative lapses in the conduct of the SIR in the state, asserting that the process had been undertaken in an "unplanned, ill-prepared and ad hoc manner."

"The SIR process is deeply compromised and strikes at the basic structural framework of our democracy and the spirit of the Constitution," Banerjee wrote in the letter dated December 3.

The CM alleged that the "undue haste" and "lack of adequate groundwork" had resulted in serious defects, including faulty IT systems, inconsistent instructions and inadequate training of officials entrusted with the exercise.

"If allowed to continue in its present form, the SIR will cause irreparable damage, mass disenfranchisement of voters and assault democratic foundations," she wrote.