Kolkata: Man hospitalised with respiratory illness summoned for SIR hearing, dies days after appearing at centre

A 68-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for breathing-related ailments and had to appear for an SIR hearing with a cannula inserted in his nose, died in Kolkata on Sunday allegedly due to anxiety over the voter roll revision.

According to his family, Nazitul Mollah, a resident of Uttar Thakurechak area under the Gardeowani gram panchayat in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, had been suffering from respiratory ailment and was hospitalised on December 20 after his condition worsened.

While he was in the hospital, Mollah was served a notice to appear for an SIR hearing, allegedly after his name was not found in the 2002 voter list.

He was discharged on December 28 with a cannula inserted in his nose, and according to the family, he had appeared at the hearing centre on December 31 despite his frail condition.

His health deteriorated again after returning home, and he was readmitted to the same hospital on January 2.

Doctors declared him dead on Saturday night, the family said.

"He was unwell for a long time, but the hearing notice pushed him into extreme anxiety. Ignoring his physical condition, he went for the hearing with a tube in his nose. The stress and travel took a toll he could not survive," the family member was quoted as saying by PTI.

The family said that fear linked to the SIR process and mental stress aggravated his condition.

"SIR took him away from us," another relative claimed.