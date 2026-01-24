West Bengal SIR: BJP files FIR against TMC MLA on vandalism charges

KOLKATA: BJP’s Jangipur unit has lodged the FIR against TMC MLA from Farakka, Manirul Islam, on charge of preventing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and damaging government properties at the office of local block development officer (BDO) when hearings of the SIR exercise were held on 14 January.

Subal Chandra Ghosh, organisational chairman of the party in Jangipur said, “Manirul being a people’s representative tried to disrupt the electoral rolls revision process using his political influence and entered the BDO office. This can’t be tolerated at a time when the DEO is silent to act on the Commission’s directive against the MLA.”

Slamming the state administration Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, veteran Congress leader and former Bengal president of the party, told media, “It’s a serious matter to see how the police are still sitting silent violating the Election Commission’s directive to lodge an FIR against the MLA. It shows the deteriorating law and order situation Bengal.”

While reacting to FIR lodged against him by the opposition BJP, “No matter, if I am sent to the jail for fighting for the people. The Commission and the BJP are not a separate body. The Commission works as the spokesperson of the saffron party.”