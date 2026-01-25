India’s first ISS visitor Shubhanshu Shukla gets Ashoka Chakra; 2 women Navy officers awarded Shaurya Chakra

NEW DELHI: Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has been approved for the Ashok Chakra by President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, becoming the recipient of India’s highest peacetime gallantry award for his role in India’s return to human spaceflight through the International Space Station (ISS) mission last year.

Gp Capt Shukla became the first Indian to visit the ISS during the Axiom-4 mission, completing an 18-day stay in orbit. The mission marked India’s return to human spaceflight after more than four decades, following Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s historic spaceflight aboard the Soviet Soyuz mission in 1984.

With this, Gp Capt Shukla becomes only the second Indian citizen to travel to space and the first to reach the ISS. The award also follows a rare historical precedent where Wg Cdr Sharma was similarly conferred the Ashok Chakra after becoming the first Indian in space.

Beyond the Ashok Chakra, President Murmu has approved a total of 70 gallantry awards for Armed Forces personnel this year, including three Kirti Chakra and 13 Shaurya Chakra, with six of the honours being awarded posthumously.

Two women officers of the Indian Navy -- Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A -- were honoured with the Shaurya Chakra award, months after they made history by completing an extraordinary expedition to circumnavigate the globe, covering 21,600 nautical miles (approx 40,000 km) over an eight-month period onboard Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini.

Within the IAF, Gp Capt Shukla is regarded as a highly experienced fighter and test pilot. He has logged over 2,000 flying hours across a wide range of aircraft, including frontline fighters and trainer platforms such as the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, and Hawk, as well as Dornier and An-32 transport aircraft.