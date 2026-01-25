Shaurya Chakra award for DilRoo for historic voyage around globe

KOCHI: Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Roopa Alagirisamy were awarded the Shaurya Chakra gallantry award by President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of the 77th Republic Day.

Lt Cdr Dilna, who hails from Kerala’s Kozhikode, and Pondicherry native Lt Cdr Roopa A were part of the Navy’s ambitious Navika Sagar Parikrama II – a historic circumnavigation voyage of the globe.

The eight-month journey, which began on October 2, 2024, saw the duo navigate over 21,600 nautical miles (approximately 40,000km) without any external assistance, relying solely on wind power. What makes their journey particularly compelling is that neither officer came from a sailing background.

When their vessel reappeared on the Goan horizon on May 29, Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa became the first from India to circumnavigate the globe in double-handed mode (involving two sailors).

The Indian Navy’s tableau for the Republic Day Parade will feature this journey. TNIE also learned from reliable sources that the two officers will be part of the Navy’s contingent marching down the Kartavya Path.