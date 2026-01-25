Prashant Kishor vows statewide outreach to press NDA on poll promises

PATNA: Political strategist-turned-politician and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday announced that he, along with his party leaders and workers, would criss-cross the state once the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completed six months in power in June.
Talking to media persons, Kishor said that the party would remind the government to fulfill the promises it made during Bihar assembly election. He said that Jan Suraaj Party had demanded a Rs 2000 pension for the people of Bihar, which the government reduced to Rs 1100.
He said that each family in Bihar should be provided opportunity to earn Rs 15000-20,000 per month so that they were not required to migrate to other state in search of livelihood.
“The government gave Rs 10,000 to the people during the elections and promised to give another Rs 1,90,000 after six months. This is to enable people to earn a livelihood. From June 1, all Jan Suraj Party members will go to every village and ward to help those who need employment to receive remaining Rs 1,90,000 from the government,” he added.
On the issue of death and suspected rape of a NEET student, Kishor alleged that the state government as well as the Opposition, did not stand firmly on the issue.
“It was Jan Suraj Party which stood with the victim and protested on the streets. Our party members raised the issue, and I also joined with them,” he added.
He said that an SIT had been formed to probe the case and asserted that the investigation report should be made public soon.
He further stated that they met with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patna and demanded action against the officers responsible for the lapses in the investigation.
Jan Suraaj Party also announced that it would provide legal assistance to the victim's family.
Meanwhile, more than 50 members of Mithila Student Union (MSU) including its founder Anoop Maithil and national president Aditya Mohan joined Jan Suraaj Party at an event on Sunday. Prashant Kishor was present on the occasion.