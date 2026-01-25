Prashant Kishor vows statewide outreach to press NDA on poll promises

PATNA: Political strategist-turned-politician and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday announced that he, along with his party leaders and workers, would criss-cross the state once the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completed six months in power in June.

Talking to media persons, Kishor said that the party would remind the government to fulfill the promises it made during Bihar assembly election. He said that Jan Suraaj Party had demanded a Rs 2000 pension for the people of Bihar, which the government reduced to Rs 1100.

He said that each family in Bihar should be provided opportunity to earn Rs 15000-20,000 per month so that they were not required to migrate to other state in search of livelihood.

“The government gave Rs 10,000 to the people during the elections and promised to give another Rs 1,90,000 after six months. This is to enable people to earn a livelihood. From June 1, all Jan Suraj Party members will go to every village and ward to help those who need employment to receive remaining Rs 1,90,000 from the government,” he added.

On the issue of death and suspected rape of a NEET student, Kishor alleged that the state government as well as the Opposition, did not stand firmly on the issue.