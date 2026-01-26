Constitution a shield to protect people's rights: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Constitution is every Indian's greatest weapon and shield as his party asserted that its resolve to protect the Constitution is as "strong as a rock".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who unfurled the national flag on India's 77th Republic Day, said the need of the hour is to stand firm in defending the principles and spirit of our Constitution.

"Justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity are the enduring values bequeathed to us by our founding fathers, and it is our sacred duty to protect them. We must be prepared to make every necessary sacrifice to safeguard the Constitution," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.