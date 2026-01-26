EU, India set to announce conclusion of FTA talks, roll out mega agenda to expand ties at summit talks

NEW DELHI: An announcement on the conclusion of talks on an ambitious free trade deal and finalisation of a strategic defence pact as well as a mobility framework are set to be the main deliverables at the India-European Union summit talks on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa at the summit that is expected to produce a broader vision by the two sides to navigate the geopolitical flux triggered by Washington's policies on trade and security.

Costa and von der Leyen graced the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path as chief guests.

"A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit," Von der Leyen said on Monday.

The top EU leader last week said India and the European Union are on the cusp of a "historic trade agreement" that would create a market comprising two billion people, accounting for almost a quarter of the global GDP.

The EU and India had first launched negotiations for the free trade agreement in 2007, before the talks were suspended in 2013 due to a gap in ambition. The negotiations were relaunched in June 2022.

The FTA is expected to bring a qualitative change in deepening the overall bilateral ties in a range of sectors.

The broad focus of the summit will be on trade, defence and security, climate change, critical technologies and strengthening the rules-based global order.