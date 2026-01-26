Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously

RANCHI: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren will be honoured with the Padma Bhushan posthumously for his significant contribution to public welfare and social justice.

The official list was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday, highlighting achievements that have created a lasting impact on society.

Shibu Soren passed away on August 4 last year.

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who died on November 24, will be conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

As per the official communique issued by the MHA, the President of India has approved 131 Padma Awards for 2026.

These include five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. Of the total awardees, 19 are women. The list also includes six foreign nationals, including NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs, highlighting India’s global cultural and professional presence.

In total, 16 awards will be given posthumously.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.