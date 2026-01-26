Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously
RANCHI: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and veteran tribal leader Shibu Soren will be honoured with the Padma Bhushan posthumously for his significant contribution to public welfare and social justice.
The official list was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday, highlighting achievements that have created a lasting impact on society.
Shibu Soren passed away on August 4 last year.
Veteran actor Dharmendra, who died on November 24, will be conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.
As per the official communique issued by the MHA, the President of India has approved 131 Padma Awards for 2026.
These include five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. Of the total awardees, 19 are women. The list also includes six foreign nationals, including NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs, highlighting India’s global cultural and professional presence.
In total, 16 awards will be given posthumously.
The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.
Shibu Soren, fondly known as “Guruji,” played a key role in championing the rights of tribal communities and was instrumental in the formation of Jharkhand as a separate state.
His leadership and lifelong service have been widely acknowledged across the country. Shibu Soren, who was also known as ‘Dishom Guru’ was born on January 11, 1944, at Nemra village in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand.
Soren’s life took a challenging turn in his adolescence after his father was killed by the moneylenders. He launched a movement against exploitation by moneylenders, land grabbing and social injustice, organizing villagers and raising his voice for their rights.
Protecting water, forests and land remained the central purpose of his life.
His efforts in the fields of de-addiction, education and social awareness gave a new direction to the tribal and indigenous communities. Guruji was the face of the Jharkhand movement for four decades. He served as the state’s Chief minister three times and was elected Member of Parliament from Dumka eight times.
He also served as a Rajya Sabha member and a minister in the central government. He passed away on August 4, 2025, at the age of 81, but his struggle and ideals continue to inspire people even today.
Meanwhile, though the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has welcomed the decision to confer the Padma Bhushan award on Shibu Soren, the party has also added the demand for Bharat Ratna for him, considering his life journey and contributions to the society.
JMM General Secretary, Vinod Pandey, said that Guruji was a true son of the Indian soil who gave a voice to the marginalized tribal community in the mainstream of the country.
“Guruji's legacy will remain an indelible chapter not only in Jharkhand but also in the struggles for social justice across the country,” said Pandey.
Notably, Jharkhand Assembly has already passed a resolution unanimously, recommending Guruji for the Bharat Ratna and sent it to the central government.