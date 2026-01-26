India, EU conclude FTA talks, pact to be signed at an early date; summit to boost trade, strategic ties

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union (EU) have successfully concluded negotiations for the proposed free trade agreement, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Monday.

He said the trade deal, from the Indian perspective, is balanced and forward-looking, which will help in better economic integration of India with the EU. It is expected to propel trade and investments in both economies.

“Negotiations have been successfully concluded. The deal has been finalised,” Agrawal said.

Legal scrubbing of the FTA text is underway, and efforts are being made to complete the remaining processes and sign the pact at an early date. The deal is expected to be signed this year and may come into effect early next year.

Implementation of the deal will take time, as it requires approval from the EU Parliament, while in India, only the nod of the Union Cabinet is needed.

The pact has been finalised after 18 years of negotiations, with talks initially launched in 2007. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has described this free trade agreement (FTA) as "the mother of all deals" the country has signed so far.

The FTA is likely to provide duty-free access to a number of Indian goods from labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, chemicals, gems and jewellery, electrical machinery, leather, and footwear. The EU's tariffs on Indian goods are about 3.8 per cent on average, with labour-intensive sectors attracting about 10 per cent import duty. India’s weighted average duty on EU goods is about 9.3 per cent, with particularly high duties on automobiles (35.5 per cent), plastics (10.4 per cent), and chemicals and pharmaceuticals (9.9 per cent).

In an FTA, both sides reduce or eliminate import duties on over 90 per cent of goods traded between them. The pact also liberalises norms to promote trade in services sectors such as telecommunications, transportation, accounting, and auditing.