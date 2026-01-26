Live-in: Men suffer as laws favouring women were framed when the concept did not exist, says Allahabad HC

ALLAHABAD: While setting the conviction of a man aside in a case of abduction for marriage and rape of his live-in partner, the Allahabad court expressed that men faced FIRs and get convicted after live-in relations fail, as the laws favour women since they were framed when the live-in relationship concept did not exist.

The court was hearing a criminal appeal against the Special Judge, Exclusive Court (Pocso Act), Maharajganj district court, order passed on March 6, 2024, against the appellant, who faced trial in a case lodged in August 2021.

The court in the judgment stated, “In view of the consideration of the evidence and arguments, the Judgment and Order passed by the learned Maharajganj trial court cannot be sustained and is hereby set aside. The appellant is in jail; he is directed to be set free if not wanted in any other case.”

The case against the appellant was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (assault), 363 and 366 (abducting while enticing away woman with intention to marry), 376 (punishment for rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), Section 6 of the POCSO Act (aggravated penetrative assault on minor) and Section-3(2)(V) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Maharajganj court convicted and sentenced the appellant under all sections, including awarding seven years imprisonment, besides fines under IPC sections 363 and 366, one year under section 323, 20 years under POCSO Act and life imprisonment under SC/ST Act.

However, hearing the appeal of the convict, the High Court division bench comprising Justice Siddharth and Justice Prashant Mishra, said: “We find that this case is an example of increasing tendency of the youth living together without solemnisation of marriage under the influence of western ideas and the concept of live-in. After such relationships fail, FIR is lodged and the laws being in favour of women, the boys/men get convicted relying upon the laws which were made when the concept of live-in was nowhere in existence.”

According to the prosecution’s case, a youth, belonging to an OBC community, allegedly enticed away a Dalit girl from his village in February 2021.

The girl returned to her parents’ home in August in the same year.

Her mother alleged that her daughter informed that the youth took her away, promising marriage, but did not fulfil the commitment and turned her out of his house.

She could not approach the police earlier because of shame. While complaining, her DoB as per the Aadhar Card was January 1, 2003.

The man, during examination before the local court, claimed the allegations against him were wrong and that the girl’s mother is a habitual litigant and extracts money by lodging false cases against different persons.

The case against him was lodged with the intention to get compensation of Rs. 8,25,000 from the Social Welfare Department, claimed the appellant.

The division bench stated in the order that the trial court had not considered the age certificate of the prosecution witness (PW 2) (the victim), issued by CMO Maharajganj, which proved her age to be about 20 years on August 19, 2021.