Punjab deprived of its capital since Independence unlawfully: CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Slamming the Union government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the State has been unjustly denied its rightful capital and a separate High Court since Independence.
He also alleged that the Centre's clear attempts to undermine Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh, Panjab University and its water rights would not succeed.
He added that Punjab would continue to pursue legal and constitutional remedies every day to protect its interests.
He also took a dig at the centre over the issue of MGNREGA and pending rural development funds. Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national Tricolour in Hoshiarpur on Republic Day, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "Despite the tremendous contribution towards the country and its people, Punjab does not have its own capital. Since Independence, Punjab has been unlawfully deprived of it."
"To worsen the situation, conspiracies are hatched daily to deprive the state of its capital, Panjab University, of its waters and other rights. This will never be allowed. Chandigarh was, is and will always remain an integral part of Punjab, and the state government will make all-out efforts to take back its capital,” he highlighted.
Expressing anguish over the absence of a separate High Court, Mann said it was unfortunate that Punjab does not have its own High Court, whereas small states in the North East have their own capitals.
“In the absence of its own High Court, Punjabis have to suffer a lot due to the huge pendency of cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” he said.
Stating that Punjab is being meted out step-motherly treatment, Mann said conspiracies are being hatched to snatch its rights.
“An attempt was made to curtail Punjab’s legal rights over BBMB and waters, but the state government did not allow it to succeed,” he said.
Expressing concern over changes in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Chief Minister said the Centre has renamed and altered the structure of the scheme, which will snatch livelihoods from Scheduled Caste workers, women and landless families.
“Punjab has the highest proportion of the Scheduled Caste population in the country. This new law will prove disastrous for the SC community,” he added.
Mann said that at present, 19.85 lakh families are registered as MGNREGA workers in Punjab, out of which 12.65 lakh belong to the Scheduled Caste community.
“The state government is fighting this war against the Centre through legislation and courts,” he said.
He also said that the Centre has withheld Rural Development Fund (RDF) funds meant for rural development despite the clear demarcation of Centre–State rights in the Constitution.
He issued a stern warning to gangsters and their sympathisers trying to disturb peace to abandon the path of crime or be ready to face consequences.
“A crackdown against gangsters, ‘Gangsteraan Te Vaar’, is underway. Their supporters will also not be spared. No leniency will be shown to lawbreakers. Peace, unity and brotherhood will be maintained at all costs, and the state government is duty-bound to ensure this,” he said.