Woman officer Simran Bala leads all-male CRPF contingent at Republic Day parade

NEW DELHI: CRPF Assistant Commandant Simran Bala created history by commanding an all-male contingent of the paramilitary force at the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path here on Monday.

The 26-year-old officer who hails from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district led the squad of 147 personnel from the country's largest paramilitary force.

The contingent marched on the tune of CRPF song 'desh ke hum hai rakshak' played by the force band on the Kartavya Path.

While there have been instances when women Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers commanded various Republic Day contingents, this is the first time that a lady officer commanded a full party of male personnel during the annual national event.

Bala, who joined the force less than a year back, hails from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir and is the first woman from the district to join the country's largest paramilitary force in the officer rank.