Bareilly City Magistrate suspended amid resignation row over new UGC rules; UP Govt orders probe

The Uttar Pradesh government suspended Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri on charges of indiscipline.
This comes amid his resignation from service in protest against government policies, especially the new UGC rules, which triggered a major administrative and political controversy.
According to an order issued on Monday night, Agnihotri has now been attached to the office of the Shamli district magistrate.
Agnihotri had described the new UGC regulations as a "black law" in his resignation letter. Demanding their immediate withdrawal, he alleged that the rules were harming the academic atmosphere in colleges and universities.
Earlier, on January 13, the UGC introduced regulations to curb caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions along with the mandate to set up special committees, helplines and monitoring teams to address complaints, particularly from SC, ST and OBC students.
Agnihotri, a 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service officer, had tendered his resignation on Republic Day citing deep disagreement with government policies, especially the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, which he claimed could foment caste-based discontent and vitiate the academic environment.
He sent his resignation letter by e-mail to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh, officials said.
According to an order issued by Special Secretary Annapurna Garg from the state government's Appointments Section-7, Agnihotri was found prima facie guilty of indiscipline and was placed under suspension with immediate effect.
The order stated that departmental disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him. Bareilly Divisional Commissioner B S Chaudhary has been appointed as the ex-officio inquiry officer to probe the charges.
A seperate charge sheet will be issued as part of the departmental action and Agnihotri will remain attached to the Shamli district magistrate's office during the pendency of the inquiry, the statement further said.
Agnihotri levelled serious allegations against the system and attacked the Centre over issues including the alleged insult of the Brahmin community and an incident related to the Prayagraj Magh Mela.
He had called upon elected representatives of the Brahmin community in the Centre and the state to resign from their posts and stand with the community, claiming that the general category was increasingly distancing itself from both the governments.
