Bareilly City Magistrate suspended amid resignation row over new UGC rules; UP Govt orders probe

The Uttar Pradesh government suspended Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri on charges of indiscipline.

This comes amid his resignation from service in protest against government policies, especially the new UGC rules, which triggered a major administrative and political controversy.

According to an order issued on Monday night, Agnihotri has now been attached to the office of the Shamli district magistrate.

Agnihotri had described the new UGC regulations as a "black law" in his resignation letter. Demanding their immediate withdrawal, he alleged that the rules were harming the academic atmosphere in colleges and universities.

Earlier, on January 13, the UGC introduced regulations to curb caste-based discrimination in higher educational institutions along with the mandate to set up special committees, helplines and monitoring teams to address complaints, particularly from SC, ST and OBC students.

Agnihotri, a 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service officer, had tendered his resignation on Republic Day citing deep disagreement with government policies, especially the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, which he claimed could foment caste-based discontent and vitiate the academic environment.

He sent his resignation letter by e-mail to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh, officials said.