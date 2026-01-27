Bihar poised for major industrial growth, says chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit

Bihar is poised for a major industrial transformation, with all essential prerequisites now firmly in place, including robust governance and a strong law-and-order framework.
“The basic foundation in infrastructure required for a congenial ecosystem for industrial investment is ready in Bihar,” said Bihar’s Chief Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit, in an exclusive interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur in Patna recently.
Outlining the state’s sector-wise roadmap, the Chief Secretary said Bihar is increasingly attracting investors and is on the threshold of a new phase of industrial growth. He also spoke about Bihar’s unique initiative, Udyog–Varta, aimed at accelerating industrialisation and attracting investment across the state—from the ministerial level down to district magistrates.
Q: How prepared is Bihar for an industrial revolution, especially with a majority government in power?
Over the last 20 years, Bihar has laid the basic foundation in infrastructure necessary for a conducive industrial ecosystem. This includes rural and urban roads, national highways, and now expressways. Electricity, another critical requirement for industrial growth, is no longer an issue and is available in remarkable measure.
Law and order—perhaps the most unavoidable factor—has also seen significant improvement, making Bihar one of the best-performing states in this regard. Overall, the environment is now ready for industrial development.
The Government of Bihar has introduced progressive policies such as the Bihar State Industrial Investment Promotion Policy 2022 and the recently launched Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy 2025. Together, these policies are attracting considerable attention, and investment proposals have already started coming in.
Our focus is clear: to take Bihar to new heights of industrial growth. We are working on two priorities repeatedly emphasised by the Prime Minister—Ease of Doing Business through streamlined processes and legislation, and continuous feedback from stakeholders in the industrial sector.
Bihar is perhaps the only state conducting Udyog–Varta in such a structured manner. Through this initiative, industrialists and entrepreneurs can easily meet ministers, the Chief Secretary, and senior officials—either physically or virtually—to discuss investment proposals and support requirements. Importantly, every district magistrate has been directed to conduct Udyog–Varta at the district level. These interactions have already begun in districts such as Vaishali and others. DMs have also been instructed to visit industrial areas to understand challenges and infrastructure needs firsthand.
Q: Are there specific steps taken to accelerate industrialisation?
Yes, several important steps have been taken. One major policy initiative is the introduction of the Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy, which is a critical pillar for industrial growth. We have also launched an Electronic Manufacturing Policy and other sector-specific policies.
In parallel, we are promoting the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and aim to position Bihar as the technology hub of eastern India. Following cabinet approval, a high-level committee comprising eminent experts from Bihar and outside the state—who have excelled nationally and internationally—has been constituted. The committee has already held its first meeting.
With a structured and well-planned approach, Bihar is emerging as a preferred destination for both national and international investors. We can confidently say, “Hum honge kamyab” (We will succeed).
Q: Are more specialised hubs being planned under the guidance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar?
Yes. Beyond industrial development, we plan to establish fintech hubs, Edu-Cities, sports cities, and satellite townships. Final roadmaps for these initiatives will be prepared over the next two to three months.
We envision a form of industrialisation that generates employment, education, and empowerment through institutions, start-ups, and entrepreneurial ecosystems—driven by information, innovation, and inclination. This approach defines Bihar as a “Viksit-Hota Bihar”. Our objective is to transform the state into a preferred investment destination by strengthening manufacturing, fostering local entrepreneurship and self-employment, and enhancing infrastructure for seamless industrial operations.
Q: Bihar once had a strong legacy of sugar mills. What is being done to revive it?
Bihar has a proud history in sugar manufacturing; India’s first sugar mill was established here. We plan to revive nine closed sugar mills and set up 25 new ones with the support of the cooperative movement. The platform is ready, and now we must take a decisive leap forward.
Our focus is also on deploying technology, including AI tools, to ease citizens’ problems across departments, including agriculture. The government’s approach is citizen-centric, with a strong emphasis on Ease of Doing Business.
Q: Migration has long been a concern. How is the government addressing it?
Policies such as the GCC initiative are designed to encourage Biharis to return and establish businesses, start-ups, or industries in their home state. Large-scale initiatives—including those in advanced sectors like semiconductors—are intended to bring skilled professionals back.
Nearly 40 lakh people return to Bihar during Chhath each year, reflecting their deep emotional connection with the state. We are creating pathways for them to return as investors, workers, employers, or entrepreneurs. Our goal is to create one crore government and private-sector employment opportunities over the next five years.
Migration has already begun to decline gradually due to improved infrastructure, power supply, road connectivity, law and order, and a better Ease of Doing Business environment with fewer government interfaces.
Q: How determined is the government to check corruption?
Corruption typically arises from outdated systems. Our investment framework focuses on minimising direct interface with government and building investor confidence. Bihar has adopted zero tolerance towards corruption, crime, and communalism.
Governance systems have been streamlined and modernised through strong administrative capacity and political will. Technology-driven governance and reduced human interface ensure greater comfort for investors, particularly start-ups.
Q: What are your priority sectors?
Every sector is important, but our focus is on expanding the use of AI across areas such as agriculture, which remains Bihar’s economic backbone. We have achieved record success in farmer registrations through technology. My key thrust areas include industry, urbanisation, tourism, and agricultural modernisation, as these are directly linked to employment generation.
Q: Are metro or rapid rail projects planned for Patna and nearby areas?
Recently, I attended the Chief Secretaries’ Conference in Delhi, where we visited the Anand Vihar-based RRTS. We are writing to the Government of India seeking permission to prepare a DPR for an RRTS project. This is crucial for decongesting Patna. Metro rail, RRTS, townships, and satellite townships are now taking shape across Bihar.
In tourism, following the Prime Minister’s guidance on the One State, One Tourist Destination concept, we are focusing on Gaya and Bodh Gaya. Bihar is steadily moving towards becoming a Viksit Rajya.
Q: What lies ahead after Patna’s Ganga Path?
We plan to develop similar riverfronts along the Ganga—from Patna to Bhagalpur, Patna–Hajipur, Sonepur, Buxar, and other riverbank cities. A day will come when Bihar will have more scenic and safer riverfronts than many other states.