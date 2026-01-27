Bihar poised for major industrial growth, says chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit

Bihar is poised for a major industrial transformation, with all essential prerequisites now firmly in place, including robust governance and a strong law-and-order framework.

“The basic foundation in infrastructure required for a congenial ecosystem for industrial investment is ready in Bihar,” said Bihar’s Chief Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit, in an exclusive interview with Rajesh Kumar Thakur in Patna recently.

Outlining the state’s sector-wise roadmap, the Chief Secretary said Bihar is increasingly attracting investors and is on the threshold of a new phase of industrial growth. He also spoke about Bihar’s unique initiative, Udyog–Varta, aimed at accelerating industrialisation and attracting investment across the state—from the ministerial level down to district magistrates.

Q: How prepared is Bihar for an industrial revolution, especially with a majority government in power?

Over the last 20 years, Bihar has laid the basic foundation in infrastructure necessary for a conducive industrial ecosystem. This includes rural and urban roads, national highways, and now expressways. Electricity, another critical requirement for industrial growth, is no longer an issue and is available in remarkable measure.

Law and order—perhaps the most unavoidable factor—has also seen significant improvement, making Bihar one of the best-performing states in this regard. Overall, the environment is now ready for industrial development.

The Government of Bihar has introduced progressive policies such as the Bihar State Industrial Investment Promotion Policy 2022 and the recently launched Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy 2025. Together, these policies are attracting considerable attention, and investment proposals have already started coming in.

Our focus is clear: to take Bihar to new heights of industrial growth. We are working on two priorities repeatedly emphasised by the Prime Minister—Ease of Doing Business through streamlined processes and legislation, and continuous feedback from stakeholders in the industrial sector.

Bihar is perhaps the only state conducting Udyog–Varta in such a structured manner. Through this initiative, industrialists and entrepreneurs can easily meet ministers, the Chief Secretary, and senior officials—either physically or virtually—to discuss investment proposals and support requirements. Importantly, every district magistrate has been directed to conduct Udyog–Varta at the district level. These interactions have already begun in districts such as Vaishali and others. DMs have also been instructed to visit industrial areas to understand challenges and infrastructure needs firsthand.