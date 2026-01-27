Farmers, tribals march to Mumbai to press for demands; govt invites delegation for talks

MUMBAI: Thousands of farmers and tribal residents were marching towards Mumbai from Nashik on Tuesday to press for land rights and other demands, even as the Maharashtra government invited their delegation for talks later in the day, a representative of the protesters said.

The protesters, carrying red flags and led by the CPI(M)-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), began the 'long march' on Sunday after an agitation outside Dindori tehsil office in Nashik district failed to elicit any concrete assurance, former MLA J P Gavit told reporters.

They then decided to take their demands directly to the state government by marching on foot to Mumbai, and have also made arrangements for food, grain, firewood and other essential supplies needed for the duration of their protest.

The marchers, comprising a large number of farmers, covered nearly 60 km over the past two days and began their descent through the Kasara Ghat on Tuesday morning.

They have now left Nashik and entered the neighbouring Thane district, Gavit said.

He claimed that sustained mobilisation and publicity of the march in the media prompted the state government to invite a delegation of the protesters for talks at the Mantralaya (secretariat) in Mumbai on Tuesday.