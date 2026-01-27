Rajasthan Budget Session likely to be stormy as Disturbed Areas Bill sparks tension in the State

JAIPUR: Budget session in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is set to begin on January 28. The fifth sitting of the 16th Assembly is expected to witness intense exchanges, as both the ruling party and the Opposition brace for a confrontational session.
Early signals from Opposition leaders indicate that the House may face repeated disruptions.
The Opposition has strongly criticised recent procedural directions related to the submission and discussion of legislators’ questions, terming them 'restrictive'. The proposed Disturbed Areas Bill, 2026, has further deepened divisions, emerging as a major flashpoint even before the session begins.
The Rajasthan government is preparing to implement the Disturbed Areas Act, making the State only the second in the country after Gujarat to enforce such legislation. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government on Wednesday.
Under the proposed law, the state government will have the authority to declare specific localities as “disturbed areas.” Once notified, restrictions can be imposed, including a ban on the sale and purchase of immovable property for up to three years. During this period, the entire locality will fall under the purview of the Act.
Adding to the list of contentious issues is the Centre’s move to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as VB-GRAMG.
Opposition parties are expected to raise the issue forcefully in the Assembly, calling it an attempt to dilute the ideological and social significance of a flagship rural employment scheme.
Given Rajasthan’s heavy dependence on MGNREGA, the issue is likely to resonate strongly during the Budget session.
The Opposition has accused the government of attempting to divert attention from pressing public issues, raising the possibility of sharp confrontations on the floor of the House.
Against this backdrop, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday, ahead of the session, in an effort to ensure smooth and orderly proceedings.
Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has moved to consolidate its legislative strategy.
A BJP legislative party meeting has been scheduled for 4:30 pm on Tuesday at the Chief Minister’s residence, to be chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. The meeting will be followed by a dinner hosted by the Chief Minister.
According to Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, the meeting will focus on the government’s priorities for the Budget session, coordination among party legislators, and preparations to counter opposition criticism.
He said MLAs would be encouraged to highlight the government’s achievements, welfare initiatives, and policy roadmap, with clear instructions to present a united and assertive front during the Assembly proceedings.