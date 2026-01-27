Rajasthan Budget Session likely to be stormy as Disturbed Areas Bill sparks tension in the State

JAIPUR: Budget session in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is set to begin on January 28. The fifth sitting of the 16th Assembly is expected to witness intense exchanges, as both the ruling party and the Opposition brace for a confrontational session.

Early signals from Opposition leaders indicate that the House may face repeated disruptions.

The Opposition has strongly criticised recent procedural directions related to the submission and discussion of legislators’ questions, terming them 'restrictive'. The proposed Disturbed Areas Bill, 2026, has further deepened divisions, emerging as a major flashpoint even before the session begins.

The Rajasthan government is preparing to implement the Disturbed Areas Act, making the State only the second in the country after Gujarat to enforce such legislation. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government on Wednesday.

Under the proposed law, the state government will have the authority to declare specific localities as “disturbed areas.” Once notified, restrictions can be imposed, including a ban on the sale and purchase of immovable property for up to three years. During this period, the entire locality will fall under the purview of the Act.