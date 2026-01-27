Suspended Bareilly City Magistrate says already resigned, alleges 'conspiracy' against him

BAREILLY: Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri on Tuesday declined to comment on his suspension by the Uttar Pradesh government, maintaining that he had already tendered his resignation a day before.

He claimed that a conspiracy was hatched against him, and that he overheard a derogatory remark about him while he was at the district magistrate's office on Monday night.

Agnihotri, a 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service officer, resigned from service on Monday citing deep disagreement with government policies, especially the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, which he said could foment caste-based discontent in campuses.

His resignation has stoked a major political and administrative controversy in the state.

Talking to reporters at his official residence on Tuesday morning, the Bareilly City Magistrate said he has already resigned and therefore has nothing to say on the suspension order.

"As you are aware, I have already submitted my resignation. Whether you suspend me or take any other action after that, I have no comment," he said.

Agnihotri alleged that when he was at District Magistrate Avinash Singh's office on Monday night, he overheard a phone conversation on speaker mode in which a person allegedly told Singh, "The pandit has gone mad, keep him there the whole night."

He claimed that once this information spread, he received calls from various social organisations from across districts, who raised objections to the remark.

Agnihotri said he was asked to visit the district magistrate's office and find out who made the call.

"We will go to the district magistrate's office shortly to place our side and ascertain the identity of the caller who made the remark," he told reporters.