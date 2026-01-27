TMC to step up protest against ECI over SIR; Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee to visit Delhi

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will travel to Delhi on January 28 after attending a rally in Singur in Hooghly district.

Her Delhi visit is aimed at intensifying her protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state.

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Diamond Harbour and the party’s national general secretary, is scheduled to leave for Delhi on Tuesday evening.

According to party insiders, he will join Mamata in the protest programme against the ECI.

The two top leaders of the ruling party will remain in Delhi till February 3, party insiders said, requesting anonymity.

Earlier, Mamata was scheduled to visit the national capital in February, but the schedule has been changed, according to sources at the state secretariat.

Sources from both the secretariat and the TMC said the six-day visit of the two leaders to Delhi is significant in the context of the SIR.

The SIR exercise has already removed 58 lakh voters from the electoral rolls. Notices have also been issued to around 1.5 crore voters under the ‘logical discrepancies’ and ‘unmapped’ categories, asking them to appear at hearing centres across the state.