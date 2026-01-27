'Only Didi can counter BJP onslaught in country': Akhilesh after meeting Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday lauded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her efforts to counter what he described as the "onslaught of the BJP" in the country.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister made the remarks after a meeting with Mamata at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' in Kolkata.

Akhilesh's wife and Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav also participated in the meeting with the TMC supremo, which lasted around 40 minutes, reported PTI news agency.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Akhilesh vowed to extend "full support to Mamata Banerjee in her fight to save democracy."

"Only 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) can counter the onslaught of the BJP in this country," the SP chief said.