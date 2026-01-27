UGC’s equity regulations trigger widespread protests across Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Widespread protests erupted across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday against the University Grants Commission (UGC) introducing the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026.

The protests took place on campuses of higher educational institutions, including Lucknow University and colleges, besides demonstrations by outfits like the Karni Sena and Savarna Sena, as the regulations have come into effect immediately and apply to all colleges and universities across the country.

Though the rules are aimed at curbing discrimination on campus, critics opine that it could lead to confusion, bias and even campus unrest.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP, appreciated the core objectives of the UGC's notification but stressed over achieving clarity and maintain a balanced approach within those regulations.

UGC notified its new rules, ‘Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026’. on January 13. Under the new provisions, instructions have been given to form special committees, helplines, and monitoring teams to prevent caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities.

These teams will specifically look into complaints from SC, ST, and OBC students.

The government says these changes have been made to bring fairness and accountability to higher education institutions. However, the rules are being opposed by the students, labelling them as being against the general category.

The demonstrations by the outfits took place in Jaunpur, Deoria, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh and some other districts, raising slogans against the UGC regulations and warning that the agitation would be intensified if the regulations were not scrapped.

Reports said that at least half a dozen BJP leaders in different parts of the state resigned in protest against the regulation.

On Lucknow University campus, the protesters called the regulations vague and arbitrary. They cautioned against the confusion and possible misuse of the norms to target students hailing from general category.

The students alleged excessive powers to institutional committees without safeguards against false complaints, risking uneven implementation across colleges.