'VIP darshan' at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple: SC rejects appeal challenging MP HC verdict

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict that upheld the practice of 'VIP darshan' at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

The appeal, filed by Darpan Awasthi, demanded that equal opportunity for darshan is provided to all the devotees in Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) at Shri Mahakaleshwar temple Ujjain without discriminating between general and VIP devotees.

"People who file such petitions are not genuine devotees and Courts are not supposed to decide guidelines or polices with respect to such subjects," said the three-judge bench of the apex court, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, and Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

After hearing the counsel, Vishnu Jain, appearing for petitioner, the Court dismissed the plea and granted permission to the petitioner to the file a representation before the government authorities.

During the hearing, Jain argued that there should be a uniform policy on who is allowed to enter the Garbhagriha. "There is a violation of Article 14. Whether a person who should be allowed inside the garbhgriha, there should be a uniform policy of equal treatment."

A 'VIP' and an ordinary person visiting the Mahakal should both have the right to enter the garbha grih and offer water to the deity, Jain further contended.

The CJI-led bench, however, was not satisfied with the submissions of Jain, and clarified that it was not for the Court to decide. "Let those who are at the helm of affairs take a decision, not the Courts. If Courts start regulating who should be allowed to enter or who should not be, it's too much for the Courts," observed CJI Kant.