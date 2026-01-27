'VIP darshan' at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple: SC rejects appeal challenging MP HC verdict

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict that upheld the practice of 'VIP darshan' at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.
The appeal, filed by Darpan Awasthi, demanded that equal opportunity for darshan is provided to all the devotees in Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) at Shri Mahakaleshwar temple Ujjain without discriminating between general and VIP devotees.
"People who file such petitions are not genuine devotees and Courts are not supposed to decide guidelines or polices with respect to such subjects," said the three-judge bench of the apex court, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, and Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.
After hearing the counsel, Vishnu Jain, appearing for petitioner, the Court dismissed the plea and granted permission to the petitioner to the file a representation before the government authorities.
During the hearing, Jain argued that there should be a uniform policy on who is allowed to enter the Garbhagriha. "There is a violation of Article 14. Whether a person who should be allowed inside the garbhgriha, there should be a uniform policy of equal treatment."
A 'VIP' and an ordinary person visiting the Mahakal should both have the right to enter the garbha grih and offer water to the deity, Jain further contended.
The CJI-led bench, however, was not satisfied with the submissions of Jain, and clarified that it was not for the Court to decide. "Let those who are at the helm of affairs take a decision, not the Courts. If Courts start regulating who should be allowed to enter or who should not be, it's too much for the Courts," observed CJI Kant.
The petitioner, Darpan Awasthi, a resident of Ujjain, had approached the apex court against the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s judgment dated August 28, 2025, which rejected his plea.
In his appeal, Awasthi contended that the Administrative Committee of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple cannot discriminate between VIP and general devotees, as such differentiation violates Article 14 of the Constitution of India.
Seeking interim relief, Awasthi, through his counsel Vishnu Jain, urged the Supreme Court to grant an ex parte stay on the operation of the High Court’s August 28 order.
He further sought directions restraining the respondents, the Madhya Pradesh government, the Temple Administrator, the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police, from granting permission to VIPs, VVIPs, State Guests or other influential persons to perform pooja and rituals within the Garbhagriha of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.
According to the plea, the petitioner and other similarly placed devotees have been aggrieved by the temple committee’s practice of allowing VIP devotees to perform pooja and rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum, while denying the same opportunity to general devotees since 2023.
Awasthi argued that the committee cannot curtail the rights of general devotees to have darshan and perform pooja, as such rights are protected under Article 25 of the Constitution of India.
The plea noted that the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Administrative Committee has been constituted under the provisions of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Adhiniyam, 1982, which, according to the petitioner, does not empower the committee to create special provisions for VIPs, politicians, bureaucrats, wealthy individuals or other influential persons.
Awasthi further submitted that the High Court failed to consider the core issue of how special provisions could be made for the entry of VIPs and VVIPs into the sanctum sanctorum for pooja and jalabhishek on special or other days, while denying the same right to general devotees.
“Every citizen has the right to worship in a temple, as guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of India. The State or the Administrative Committee cannot discriminate between VIPs and the general public in matters of temple entry and worship, thereby frustrating the rights conferred under Articles 14 and 25,” the petitioner stated.