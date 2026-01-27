'VIP darshan' at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple: SC to hear appeal challenging MP HC verdict

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an appeal challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict that dismissed a plea seeking directions to ensure equal access to darshan and the performance of rituals for all devotees at the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, without discrimination between general and VIP devotees.
The petitioner, Darpan Awasthi, a resident of Ujjain, has approached the apex court against the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s judgment dated August 28, 2025, which rejected his plea.
In his appeal, Awasthi contended that the Administrative Committee of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple cannot discriminate between VIP and general devotees, as such differentiation violates Article 14 of the Constitution of India.
Seeking interim relief, Awasthi, through his counsel Vishnu Jain, urged the Supreme Court to grant an ex parte stay on the operation of the High Court’s August 28 order.
He further sought directions restraining the respondents, the Madhya Pradesh government, the Temple Administrator, the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police, from granting permission to VIPs, VVIPs, State Guests or other influential persons to perform pooja and rituals within the Garbhagriha of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.
According to the plea, the petitioner and other similarly placed devotees have been aggrieved by the temple committee’s practice of allowing VIP devotees to perform pooja and rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum, while denying the same opportunity to general devotees since 2023.
Awasthi argued that the committee cannot curtail the rights of general devotees to have darshan and perform pooja, as such rights are protected under Article 25 of the Constitution of India.
The plea noted that the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Administrative Committee has been constituted under the provisions of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Adhiniyam, 1982, which, according to the petitioner, does not empower the committee to create special provisions for VIPs, politicians, bureaucrats, wealthy individuals or other influential persons.
Awasthi further submitted that the High Court failed to consider the core issue of how special provisions could be made for the entry of VIPs and VVIPs into the sanctum sanctorum for pooja and jalabhishek on special or other days, while denying the same right to general devotees.
“Every citizen has the right to worship in a temple, as guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution of India. The State or the Administrative Committee cannot discriminate between VIPs and the general public in matters of temple entry and worship, thereby frustrating the rights conferred under Articles 14 and 25,” the petitioner stated.