'VIP darshan' at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple: SC to hear appeal challenging MP HC verdict

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear an appeal challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict that dismissed a plea seeking directions to ensure equal access to darshan and the performance of rituals for all devotees at the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, without discrimination between general and VIP devotees.

The petitioner, Darpan Awasthi, a resident of Ujjain, has approached the apex court against the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s judgment dated August 28, 2025, which rejected his plea.

In his appeal, Awasthi contended that the Administrative Committee of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple cannot discriminate between VIP and general devotees, as such differentiation violates Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

Seeking interim relief, Awasthi, through his counsel Vishnu Jain, urged the Supreme Court to grant an ex parte stay on the operation of the High Court’s August 28 order.

He further sought directions restraining the respondents, the Madhya Pradesh government, the Temple Administrator, the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police, from granting permission to VIPs, VVIPs, State Guests or other influential persons to perform pooja and rituals within the Garbhagriha of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.