IAF deploys emergency ATC team at Baramati following plane crash that killed Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the devastating plane crash at Baramati Airport that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) responded swiftly to an urgent request from the Maharashtra government by deploying an emergency Air Traffic Control (ATC) team and essential technical equipment to the airfield.
An IAF official said that the personnel and gear were dispatched from Air Force Station Lohegaon to Baramati to establish emergency ATC services, including communications and other critical infrastructure, in close coordination with civil aviation authorities and the local administration.
“The rapid deployment aims to ensure orderly air traffic while investigations are underway and authorities plan longer-term measures to strengthen flight safety at Baramati. In the meantime, the emergency ATC setup will support both military and civilian flights," explained the official.
Baramati Airport does not have a permanent ATC tower; traffic information is typically provided by instructors from nearby flight schools rather than a full‑time control unit. This limitation has drawn attention following the crash, as the airstrip’s operational setup depends on visual flight rules and pilot‑to-ground coordination.
The crash involved a Learjet 45 XR business jet operated by VSR Ventures, flying from Mumbai to Baramati, which attempted to land at around 8:44 am and burst into flames near the runway during final approach. All five occupants, including Pawar, two pilots and two members of his party, were killed.
Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu told reporters that poor visibility conditions were reported at the time of the landing attempt and that the aircraft had carried out a go‑around on its first approach after the crew reported not seeing the runway. On the subsequent approach, the aircraft was cleared to land, but it crashed shortly thereafter.
“The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) have reached the site to conduct a detailed probe,” the ministry added.
Baramati’s role as an uncontrolled airfield and its lack of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) have been highlighted in initial reporting as factors that complicate approaches under challenging conditions. Subsequently, such fields rely heavily on pilot discretion and visual cues, particularly when weather or visibility deteriorates.
The tragic accident has prompted widespread grief across Maharashtra, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing Pawar’s death as “shocking and saddening,” while state leaders have called for a thorough and transparent investigation into all aspects of the crash.