IAF deploys emergency ATC team at Baramati following plane crash that killed Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the devastating plane crash at Baramati Airport that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) responded swiftly to an urgent request from the Maharashtra government by deploying an emergency Air Traffic Control (ATC) team and essential technical equipment to the airfield.

An IAF official said that the personnel and gear were dispatched from Air Force Station Lohegaon to Baramati to establish emergency ATC services, including communications and other critical infrastructure, in close coordination with civil aviation authorities and the local administration.

“The rapid deployment aims to ensure orderly air traffic while investigations are underway and authorities plan longer-term measures to strengthen flight safety at Baramati. In the meantime, the emergency ATC setup will support both military and civilian flights," explained the official.

Baramati Airport does not have a permanent ATC tower; traffic information is typically provided by instructors from nearby flight schools rather than a full‑time control unit. This limitation has drawn attention following the crash, as the airstrip’s operational setup depends on visual flight rules and pilot‑to-ground coordination.

The crash involved a Learjet 45 XR business jet operated by VSR Ventures, flying from Mumbai to Baramati, which attempted to land at around 8:44 am and burst into flames near the runway during final approach. All five occupants, including Pawar, two pilots and two members of his party, were killed.