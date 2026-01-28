INTERVIEW | ‘Bihar aims to become the tech hub of eastern India’

The basic foundation in infrastructure required for a congenial ecosystem for industrial investment is ready in Bihar,” asserted Bihar’s Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit in an exclusive interview with TNIE in Patna recently. He spoke about Bihar’s initiative—Udyog Varta — to accelerate industrialisation and attract investment. Excerpts:

How far has Bihar made itself ready for an industrial revolution at a time when the state has a majority government?

Over the last 20 years, the basic infrastructure required for a congenial ecosystem for industrial investment has been established in Bihar. Rural roads, urban roads, national highways and now expressways are in place. Electricity, which is critical for industrial growth, is no longer an issue, and availability has improved remarkably. Law and order, an unavoidable factor, is one of the best in the country. Overall, the atmosphere is now ready for industrial development.

The government has introduced strong policies such as the Bihar State Industrial Investment Promotion Policy 2022 and the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy 2025. These are attracting attention, and investment proposals are starting to come in.

We are working on two things that the prime minister emphasises. The first is Ease of Doing Business, achieved by streamlining processes and taking actions that help investors. The second is taking feedback from stakeholders in the industrial fraternity. Bihar conducts ‘Udyog–Varta’: Anyone from the industrial sector can now easily meet ministers, the Chief Secretary, and other concerned officials, either in person or virtually, to discuss investment proposals and support needs. District magistrates have also been directed to conduct ‘Udyog–Varta’ in their districts and visit industrial areas to understand challenges and infrastructure requirements.