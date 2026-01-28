INTERVIEW | ‘Bihar aims to become the tech hub of eastern India’

The basic foundation in infrastructure required for a congenial ecosystem for industrial investment is ready in Bihar,” asserted Bihar’s Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit in an exclusive interview with TNIE in Patna recently. He spoke about Bihar’s initiative—Udyog Varta — to accelerate industrialisation and attract investment. Excerpts:
How far has Bihar made itself ready for an industrial revolution at a time when the state has a majority government?
Over the last 20 years, the basic infrastructure required for a congenial ecosystem for industrial investment has been established in Bihar. Rural roads, urban roads, national highways and now expressways are in place. Electricity, which is critical for industrial growth, is no longer an issue, and availability has improved remarkably. Law and order, an unavoidable factor, is one of the best in the country. Overall, the atmosphere is now ready for industrial development.
The government has introduced strong policies such as the Bihar State Industrial Investment Promotion Policy 2022 and the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy 2025. These are attracting attention, and investment proposals are starting to come in.
We are working on two things that the prime minister emphasises. The first is Ease of Doing Business, achieved by streamlining processes and taking actions that help investors. The second is taking feedback from stakeholders in the industrial fraternity. Bihar conducts ‘Udyog–Varta’: Anyone from the industrial sector can now easily meet ministers, the Chief Secretary, and other concerned officials, either in person or virtually, to discuss investment proposals and support needs. District magistrates have also been directed to conduct ‘Udyog–Varta’ in their districts and visit industrial areas to understand challenges and infrastructure requirements.
Are any specific steps being taken to make the state move faster towards industrialisation?
A major recent move is the introduction of the Global Capability Centre policy, an important pillar for industrial growth. An Electronic Manufacturing Policy and others have also been introduced. Along with these, the state is encouraging the use of Artificial Intelligence and aims to make Bihar the tech hub of eastern India. After cabinet approval, a committee of experts from Bihar and outside has been formed. Its first meeting has already taken place. Bihar is emerging as a favoured destination for national and international investors, and we can say ‘hum honge kamyab’.
Have you decided to bring more hubs in diverse fields under the guidance of CM Nitish Kumar?
Besides industrial growth, we plan to establish fintech hubs, Edu-Cities, sports cities and satellite townships. Final roadmaps will be prepared in the next two to three months. A form of industrialisation that creates employment, education and empowerment through institutions, initiatives, start-ups and entrepreneurial ecosystems — information, innovation and inclination is being rolled out in Bihar. This defines Bihar as ‘Viksit-Hota Bihar’. This form of industrialisation will create employment, education and empowerment through institutions, start-ups and entrepreneurial ecosystems.
What is being done to revive Bihar’s legacy of sugar mills?
Bihar was once known for its chini-mills, and India’s first sugar mill was opened here. Plans are in place to revive nine closed sugar mills and open 25 new ones with the support of the cooperative movement. The platform is ready, and the focus is now on technology to ease citizens’ problems, including in agriculture. Governance remains citizen-centric with a strong thrust on Ease of Doing Business.
Migration has long been a sensitive issue for Bihar. Are there any special moves to address this?
Policies such as the Global Capability Centre aim to help people return and build livelihoods through entrepreneurship, start-ups, or industrial expertise. Large schemes across sectors are designed to bring Biharis back, as opportunities now match their capabilities. Nearly 40 lakh people return during Chhath, reflecting their deep connection with Bihar. Pathways are being created for them to return as investors, labourers, employers, employees, or any role they find suitable to invest in their homeland, which is blessed with resources, manpower, materials, management and everything required to become ‘aatmanirbhar’. The goal is to create one crore jobs in five years, and migration has already begun to decline.
How determined is the government to check corruption in offices?
Corruption arises from outdated systems. The investment policy focuses on minimal direct interaction with the government and on building investor confidence. Bihar now has zero tolerance towards corruption, crime and communalism. Systems have been streamlined and modernised, with technology-driven governance that ensures investor confidence. We are preparing policies to ensure that no investor faces problems. We understand start-ups face challenges, and we are addressing those as well. The entire focus is on technology-driven governance.
What are your priorities now?
While every sector is important, the focus is on expanding AI use across sectors, including agriculture. We have achieved record success in farmer registrations through technology. My thrust areas remain industry, urbanisation, tourism and modernisation of agriculture, all linked to employment generation.