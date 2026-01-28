No conspiracy involved, it was purely an accident: Sharad Pawar reacts to Ajit Pawar's death

In his first reaction to the death of nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash at Baramati, veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said it was purely an accident and there was no conspiracy behind the incident.

66-year old Ajit Pawar, along with four others were killed after the aircraft carrying them crashed while landing at the Baramati airport in Pune district earlier in the day.

In an emotional response to the tragic and sudden death of his nephew, Sharad Pawar said his loss can never be compensated. The Rajya Sabha MP also stressed that there was no conspiracy involved in the incident.

"There's no conspiracy involved; it's purely an accident. Maharashtra has suffered a huge loss with the passing of Ajit Pawar. A capable leader has left us today. Maharashtra has lost a great personality today. This loss can never be compensated," Sharad Pawar said, reported NDTV.

Further stating that some incidents are beyond politics, the 85-year-old said Maharashtra will bear the pain of Ajit Pawar's loss forever.

"Everything is not in our hands. I feel helpless. Crying may seem shameful. Some incidents have no politics behind them, and I have clearly stated my stance on this. There's no conspiracy involved; it's purely an accident. Maharashtra and all of us will have to bear the pain of this forever. Please don't bring politics into this, that's all I want to say," he said.

Sharad Pawar's daughter and NCP (SP)'s Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule was seen breaking down in tears as she arrived at Baramati, along with Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar. Earlier in the day, Supriya posted a WhatsApp status stating she was "devastated" over the death of her cousin.