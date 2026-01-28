Rajasthan budget session begins amid Congress protest over MGNREGA renaming

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan budget session began on Wednesday amid uproar, with Congress legislators staging a dramatic protest against the renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to VB–G RAM G.

In a symbolic demonstration at the Assembly gates, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and other Congress MLAs arrived carrying pickaxes, shovels and trowels, raising slogans against the state government’s decision.

The session commenced at 11 am with Governor Hari Bhau Bagde delivering his address to the House, which lasted one hour and 21 minutes.

Before concluding, the Governor expressed confidence that the state government’s resolve to uplift all sections of society, including youth, farmers and women, would be fulfilled with the cooperation of the House. He urged MLAs to engage in constructive debate, uphold the dignity of the House and respect constitutional values.

Reacting sharply, Jully termed the Governor’s address “a bundle of lies” and accused the government of misleading the House. He alleged that Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena was smiling during the address as the Governor was being “forced to read false claims” and criticised the government’s overall performance. “Procurement at minimum support price did not happen. Law and order has deteriorated. A loan of Rs 270 crore was given for the Lakhpati Didi scheme. The entire address is a bundle of lies, and the government has failed,” he said.