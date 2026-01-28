Thiruvalluvar to Sree Narayana Guru: Iconic figures from poll-bound states find special mention in President's address

NEW DELHI: Social, religious and literary icons of poll-bound states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala received special mention in President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday.

At the outset of her 62-minute speech, Murmu said India is now celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram and people of the country are paying homage to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who wrote the national song, for this profound source of inspiration.

"I congratulate the Honourable Members that a special discussion in Parliament was organised on this auspicious occasion," she said.

On another occasion, the President invoked Nobel laureate and literary icon from West Bengal, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and said that he had opined that freedom remains incomplete without a life of self-reliance.

"My government is taking continuous and concrete steps towards making India self-reliant. Today, products made with the vision of 'Make in India' are reaching various global markets. There is also great enthusiasm among the citizens for 'Swadeshi'," she said.

Explaining the importance of agriculture in her address, Murmu said Sant Thiruvalluvar, a revered Tamil poet-saint and philosopher, had said that irrespective of their vocations in society, the life of every individual is dependent on the arduous labour of a hard-working farmer.

"In view of this, for my government, a prosperous farmer is its first priority for Viksit Bharat. With this spirit, the government launched a scheme like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under this scheme, over 4 lakh crore rupees have been directly transferred to their bank accounts, so far," she said.