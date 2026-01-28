'Committed to true social justice': President Murmu addresses Budget Session of Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu said the government is "committed to true social justice" during her address to addressed the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, signalling the start of Budget Session of the Parliament on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday and present the Union Budget on Sunday.
During her address, Murmu claimed that the current government has hastened the development of the country. From implementing social welfare policies inclusive of women as well as socially and economically backward communities, to rapid advancement in science and technology, Murmu listed the many achievements of the government.
Murmu also condoled the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic plan crash. "The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji is an irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his special contribution to the development of Maharashtra, especially in the cooperative sector," she said in the post in Hindi.
'Committed to true social justice'
The President claimed that social security benefits are now available to nearly 95 crore citizens of the country and that 25 crore Indians have escaped poverty in the last 10 years.
The President told the Parliament that the ideals propagated by Babasaheb Ambedkar and enshrined in the constitution continue to inspire the people of India even today.
"My government is committed to true social justice," she said.
True social justice means that every citizen of the country receives their rightful share without any discrimination, Murmu said.
The President spoke of the benefits now accessible to Dalit and Adivasi communities, thanks to government's vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.
Murmu also commended the government for building a 'corruption-free' system. She said that the government ensures every rupee is spent on developing the nation.
"In the last 10-11 years, India has strengthened its foundation in every sector," she said.
Murmu lauded India's exponential growth in the manufacturing sector, specifically electronics as well as agro-commodities and fisheries.
However, the President's mention of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme was met with loud protests from the Opposition benches.
The President had to take a brief pause amid opposition cries of "vapas lo" (roll back) against the Act that replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
Indian Railways an example of infrastructural growth
President Murmu hailed the achievements of the Indian Railways, noting that rail connectivity and accessibility has improved significantly in the recent years.
Murmu said that the Railways, which serves the poor and the middle-class population, is close to achieving 100 per cent electrification.
She also mentioned the direct rail connectivity between Delhi and Mizoram's capital Aizawl with the flagging off of the Rajdhani Express.
Murmu stated that India has set a record in the infrastructure sector by constructing the world's highest arch bridge, the Chenab Bridge, as well as the Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu.
She appreciated the introduction of Vande Bharat trains and said that today, a network of more than 150 Vande Bharat trains operates across the country, from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala.
Fight against terror
President Droupadi Murmu said the world saw the valour of Indian armed forces through Operation Sindoor and asserted that any terror act will be responded with decisive action.
Following Operation Sindoor, she said, the trust on Indian defence platforms has increased.
Murmu said the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty was part of India's fight against terror.
"We are also working on Mission Sudarshan Chakra to further strengthen national security," the President said.
Murmu said the security forces have also taken decisive action against Maoist terror.
"For years, there was fear and distrust in 126 districts of the country," she said, adding that now that fear is confined to only eight districts.
Murmu claimed that nearly 2,000 Maoists have surrendered in the past year, highlighting the success of the Centre's anti-Naxal campaign.
Honouring the past, inspiring the future
Lauding India's celebration of the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, and the country's tribute to revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, Murmu said, "when the country remembers the contribution of its ancestors, the new generation gets inspiration, which further speeds up our journey towards Viksit Bharat."
"The events related to the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel further strengthened the sense of Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat (One India, Best India). The entire country became witness to how Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary celebrations filled the country with music and a sense of unity," Murmu said.