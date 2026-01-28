'Committed to true social justice': President Murmu addresses Budget Session of Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu said the government is "committed to true social justice" during her address to addressed the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, signalling the start of Budget Session of the Parliament on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday and present the Union Budget on Sunday.

During her address, Murmu claimed that the current government has hastened the development of the country. From implementing social welfare policies inclusive of women as well as socially and economically backward communities, to rapid advancement in science and technology, Murmu listed the many achievements of the government.

Murmu also condoled the death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic plan crash. "The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji is an irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his special contribution to the development of Maharashtra, especially in the cooperative sector," she said in the post in Hindi.