Youth Congress agitation in Bihar, Shakeel claims threat issued from Delhi

PATNA: Bihar police have beefed up security outside the residence of former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad after he alleged that Youth Congress leaders at the behest of the party’s high command could attack his residences in Patna and Madhubani.
Authoritative sources in the state police headquarters said that the security around residence of former Union minister and Congress leader Ahmad had been beefed up as a precautionary measure. “Additional police force has been deployed,” a senior officer said.
Ahmad, who once served as a Union minister of state for home in UPA-I, posted on X, “Just now, some Congress colleagues have secretly informed me that the party’s national leadership has issued orders to the Bihar Congress/Youth Congress that on January 27, an attack should be carried out on my residences in Patna and Madhubani under the pretext of burning an effigy. This is against the principles of democracy.”
Meanwhile, members of Bihar Youth Congress held protests at Kargil Chowk, Patna, on Tuesday to register their protest against Ahmad’s “continuous objectionable, irresponsible, and baseless remarks against Rahul Gandhi.” State Youth Congress chief Garib Das said Ahmad’s statements were not only in violation of political decorum but are also a well-planned attempt to tarnish the image of the Congress, he added.
Youth Congress workers also burnt a symbolic effigy and held protests in other districts of Bihar. Congress MLA Abhishek Ranjan also hit out at Ahmad, saying, “The kind of language he used against Rahul Gandhi is not expected from a leader like him, who served the party for long,” he told the media.
Chaos prevailed at ‘MNREGA Bachao Sangram’ held in Darbhanga as workers shouted slogans against state president Rajesh Ram and AICC in-charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru.
BJP jibe at Congress
As chaos prevailed at ‘MNREGA Bachao Sangram’ held in Darbhanga, state BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel said that even speaking the truth had become a crime in Congress.