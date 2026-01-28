Youth Congress agitation in Bihar, Shakeel claims threat issued from Delhi

PATNA: Bihar police have beefed up security outside the residence of former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad after he alleged that Youth Congress leaders at the behest of the party’s high command could attack his residences in Patna and Madhubani.

Authoritative sources in the state police headquarters said that the security around residence of former Union minister and Congress leader Ahmad had been beefed up as a precautionary measure. “Additional police force has been deployed,” a senior officer said.

Ahmad, who once served as a Union minister of state for home in UPA-I, posted on X, “Just now, some Congress colleagues have secretly informed me that the party’s national leadership has issued orders to the Bihar Congress/Youth Congress that on January 27, an attack should be carried out on my residences in Patna and Madhubani under the pretext of burning an effigy. This is against the principles of democracy.”