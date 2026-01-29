Economic Survey calls for 20-year spatial, economic plans for all million-plus cities

NEW DELHI: The Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Thursday proposed that every million-plus city should be required to prepare a statutory 20-year City Spatial and Economic Plan.

The plan needs to be updated every five years, with three non-negotiable elements - a transport network plan, housing supply plan with annual unit targets, and a land-value capture framework linked to infrastructure corridors, it noted.

It further stated that future urban policy must prioritise system performance over standalone projects integrating housing, mobility, sanitation, climate resilience, and finance while designing liveable, climate-ready cities that support inclusion and long-term economic efficiency.

The promise of building India’s urban future lies in making our cities economically dynamic, socially inclusive, environmentally sustainable and institutionally capable, the Survey also said.

The Survey also underlined that India is already deeply urban in economic terms, with the majority of its national output generated in cities and in urban areas. The task now is to make that urbanisation work better for citizens in tangible and intangible ways, it added.

The survey positioned cities as economic assets that require deliberate investment and strategic planning. It stated that recognition of cities as economic infrastructure is a necessary first step toward aligning public policy, fiscal priorities, and planning frameworks with India’s development trajectory.

According to the Economic Survey India is far more urban in economic and functional terms than official definitions suggest. Based on satellite data from the Global Human Settlements Layer (GHSL) of the Group on Earth Observations at the European Commission, India was 63 percent urban in 2015, which is nearly double the urbanisation rate reported in the 2011 Census.