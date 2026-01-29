Sustained investment, policy reforms contributed to significant NH expansion: Economic Survey

NEW DELHI: The Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in Parliament on Thursday highlighted that India’s roads and highways sector is moving from rapid network expansion towards greater logistics efficiency and quality.

Sustained capital investment, expansion of high-speed corridors, multimodal integration under the PM GatiShakti programme and reforms in project delivery are strengthening capacity and reliability, and this infrastructure-led push is central for reducing logistics costs, easing congestion and improving connectivity, the Survey further stated.

The comprehensive annual document was presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Over the past decade, sustained investment and policy reforms have significantly expanded the National Highway (NH) network and improved construction pace, laying a stronger foundation for multimodal connectivity and economic integration,” the document read.

According to the Survey, in the financial year 2026, 10,000 km of construction is targeted, of which 4,938 km have been completed as of 31 December 2025.

Since 2014, the National Highway network expansion has recorded a 60 per cent increase from 91,287 km to 1.46 km till December.