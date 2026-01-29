Economic Survey highlights surge in domestic tourism; outlines new growth avenues

NEW DELHI: Domestic tourism remained the backbone of the sector with visits increasing by about 17.5 per cent in 2024 over the previous year and by nearly 52.7 percent during January-September 2025 compared with the corresponding period last year, said the Economic Survey.

The report was tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

According to the Survey, International Tourist Arrivals (ITAs), including foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) and arrivals of non-resident Indians (NRIs), also rose to 20.57 million, marking an increase of 8.9 per cent over 2023 and 14.8 per cent above pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

Foreign tourist arrivals, however, remained below pre-pandemic levels, declining by about 11.8 per cent during January-October 2025 relative to the same period of the previous year.

As per the estimates of the Ministry of Tourism, in FY24, travel and tourism contributed 5.22 percent to GDP, close to pre-pandemic levels, while supporting an estimated 8.46 crore direct and indirect jobs or about 13.3 per cent of total employment in the overall economy.

Consistent with this growth, foreign exchange earnings from tourism rose to USD 35.0 billion in 2024, up 8.8 per cent from 2023.23 This reflects the labour-intensive nature of this sector and its strong linkages with transport, hospitality, trade, and allied services.

The Survey, however, noted that India also has significant untapped potential in niche tourism segments.