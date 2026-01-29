Gujarat's Republic Day tableau wins 'Popular Choice Award' for fourth consecutive year

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s tableau has won the “Popular Choice Award” for the fourth year in a row, a feat no other state has achieved so far.

The state’s 2026 tableau, themed ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’, emerged as the crowd favourite, securing 43 per cent of the national vote.

Gujarat stayed firmly in the lead from the first hour of voting, which was conducted on the MyGov portal.

Uttar Pradesh followed with 9 per cent, while the remaining 15 states shared the rest.

Reacting to the achievement, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel called the victory a tribute to Gujarat’s freedom fighters and the people’s emotional bond with the state’s heritage.

“The Gujarat tableau, which highlighted the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the spirit of patriotism, has been deeply appreciated by citizens across India. This is not just an award, it is a reflection of people’s love for Gujarat’s legacy,” the Chief Minister said.