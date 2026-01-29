Rahul steps in, assures Tharoor of due recognition; MP reaffirms party line

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of unease with the party leadership, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Thursday held a detailed meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, signalling a possible thaw in relations.

Both sides emphasised unity and coordination as the party gears up for the crucial Kerala Assembly elections scheduled for April–May.

According to sources, Tharoor was assured by Rahul Gandhi that he would receive due recognition within the party going forward.

The nearly two-hour meeting at Kharge’s Parliament office addressed concerns over Tharoor’s perceived sidelining within the organisation and his role in the party’s future strategy ahead of the Assembly elections.

According to sources, Tharoor assured the leadership of his active participation in campaigning for the party in the state.

Sources said that Rahul Gandhi conveyed to Tharoor that his services were crucial for the Congress and assured him that he would be included in important decision-making processes going forward.

“Tharoor discussed all his concerns with the leadership. He wanted to be taken into confidence, and the leadership assured him that this would be done,” said a close associate.

The associate added that this was the first time Gandhi had spent such an extended period with Tharoor, noting that previous interactions were limited to brief meetings of five to ten minutes.