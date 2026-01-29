Rahul steps in, assures Tharoor of due recognition; MP reaffirms party line

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of unease with the party leadership, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Thursday held a detailed meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, signalling a possible thaw in relations.
Both sides emphasised unity and coordination as the party gears up for the crucial Kerala Assembly elections scheduled for April–May.
According to sources, Tharoor was assured by Rahul Gandhi that he would receive due recognition within the party going forward.
The nearly two-hour meeting at Kharge’s Parliament office addressed concerns over Tharoor’s perceived sidelining within the organisation and his role in the party’s future strategy ahead of the Assembly elections.
According to sources, Tharoor assured the leadership of his active participation in campaigning for the party in the state.
Sources said that Rahul Gandhi conveyed to Tharoor that his services were crucial for the Congress and assured him that he would be included in important decision-making processes going forward.
“Tharoor discussed all his concerns with the leadership. He wanted to be taken into confidence, and the leadership assured him that this would be done,” said a close associate.
The associate added that this was the first time Gandhi had spent such an extended period with Tharoor, noting that previous interactions were limited to brief meetings of five to ten minutes.
According to the source, Tharoor was happy and confident after the meeting, as the leadership addressed his concerns.
The extended engagement, sources said, is also expected to send a clear signal to the Kerala state leadership, sections of which have been at odds with Tharoor.
The high command is aware of Tharoor’s strong public presence and electoral appeal, and believes that his absence from campaigning could be a setback for the party, sources added.
While the leadership has, in the past, expressed discomfort over Tharoor’s remarks praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including comments on Operation Sindoor and certain government initiatives, Tharoor clarified during the meeting that his statements were made in the context of international diplomacy.
He maintained that he has never deviated from the Congress party’s official positions, either inside Parliament or in public.
Tharoor has on several occasions expressed dissatisfaction over being sidelined by both the party’s central and state leadership.
“All his concerns will be addressed by the party from now onwards,” a source said.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Tharoor said, “I had a discussion with my two party leaders… All is good, and we are moving together on the same page. What more can I say?”
When asked whether he was upset about not being projected as a chief ministerial candidate in Kerala, Tharoor dismissed the suggestion, saying he was not looking for any new role.
“I am already an MP and have the trust of the voters of Thiruvananthapuram,” he said.
Sources pointed out that Tharoor had skipped a key party strategy meeting last week for the upcoming Kerala polls, fuelling speculation about his discontent. He was reportedly upset over Rahul Gandhi not acknowledging him at a recent party event and repeated attempts by state leaders to marginalise him.
According to sources close to Tharoor, the tipping point was the ‘Maha Panchayath’ held in Kochi on January 19 to felicitate local body poll winners. While Gandhi acknowledged several senior leaders present on the dais, he did not mention Tharoor, a four-time MP and one of the three Congress Working Committee members from Kerala, despite his presence on stage.