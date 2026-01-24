‘Ignored’ Tharoor skips crucial Congress meet, Kerala unit told to stay united

NEW DELHI: The Congress central leadership on Friday asked party leaders in Kerala to close ranks and fight the upcoming Assembly elections in a united manner at a key strategy meeting for the state polls, which saw senior leader Shashi Tharoor skipping it, as he is believed to be upset over Rahul Gandhi not acknowledging his presence at a recent event in Kochi.

The meeting, chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, was attended by Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, and state leaders Sunny Joseph, VD Satheesan, and Ramesh Chennithala, among others. Sources said the Kerala leadership was asked to begin deliberations on candidate selection amid indications that most sitting MLAs are likely to be renominated. The state unit is expected to hold discussions on candidate selection and alliance strategy by the end of the month, a party leader said. Rahul Gandhi, the sources added, was keen on bringing the Kerala Congress (M) back into the Congress-led fold.

While the leadership maintained that Tharoor had informed them in advance about his inability to attend the meeting due to prior commitments, sources close to the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that he has chosen to stay away from the meeting as a mark of protest against both the state and central leadership of the party.