SC seeks report from TN, DGP on attack on Justice Swaminathan

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from the Tamil Nadu government and other state authorities on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding action against protestors who allegedly made defamatory remarks against Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madras HC following his order permitting the lighting of the ‘Karthigai Deepam’ at the Thirupparankundram hill temple in Madurai.

On Wednesday, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale issued notices to the TN government, DGP, Chennai Commissioner of Police and others.

The SC directed the government to file a status report in the matter and posted the case for further hearing on February 2. The plea filed by advocate G S Mani, the vice-president of the TN’s BJP legal cell, alleged that ‘caste and religion-based defamatory remarks’ have been directed at Justice Swaminathan with the intention of disturbing social harmony and provoking law and order and communal unrest. Protests erupted after the HC judge in his December 1 order last year allowed the lighting of the traditional lamp on the Deepathoon (lamp pillar) atop the Thirupparankundram hill, where the Subramaniya Swamy Temple is located.

The PIL alleged that following Justice Swaminathan’s order, protests were staged, subjecting him to caste and religion-based remarks, including accusations of bias. It claimed that DMK-supported parties, including communist parties, conducted illegal protests not only in public places but also within the premises of the Madras HC at Chennai and Madurai, making contemptuous remarks against Justice Swaminathan.