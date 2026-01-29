SC unhappy with steps taken by states in stray dog case, warns action

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the management of stray dogs in India, noting that Assam alone reported 1.66 lakh dog bites in 2024, but has only one dog centre.

“It is astonishing. In 2024, there were 1.66 lakh bites. And in 2025 only in January, there were 20,900. This is shocking,” the Court observed, while hearing the stray dogs case.

Several state governments submitted data on stray dog sterilisation and related measures. The Bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria noted inadequate sterilisation, lack of dog pounds, and failure to remove dogs from institutional campuses. The hearing continues on Thursday.

The Court questioned Jharkhand’s reported sterilisation of 1.6 lakh dogs in two months, suggesting figures may be inflated. West Bengal reported 12,000 sterilised dogs for 2024. The Court asked, “If a city has 1-2 lakh dogs and you vaccinate only 10-12,000 a year, how can you control the population?”

Additional Solicitor General SD Sanjay, for Delhi, said the Chief Secretary had filed a detailed affidavit. The Court noted that sterilising 68,000 dogs in eight months is insufficient for population control.

Amicus Curiae Siddharth Aggarwal said, “Now that the State and the corporation are in synergy, they can probably set up more centres.”

The hearing addressed pleas to modify earlier orders. On August 22, the Court allowed stray dogs to be returned to their original areas after proper sterilisation and immunisation, barring rabid or aggressive animals, and prohibited feeding in public spaces. The order expanded the case beyond Delhi NCR.