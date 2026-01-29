Significant in protecting Sanatan values: Union Minister Giriraj Singh reacts to SC stay on UGC equity rules

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the controversial Equity Regulations of the University Grants Commission, claiming that its provisions were dividing Sanatan Dharma.

The senior BJP leader also said that the top court's decision is significant in protecting India's cultural unity and Sanatan values.

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the recent UGC Equity Regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses at higher educational institutions, observing that they are prima facie "vague" and "capable of misuse."

The apex court orally observed that if it does not intervene in the matter, it will lead to a dangerous impact and divide the society.

Commenting on the development, Singh wrote on X, "Heartfelt gratitude to the Supreme Court for staying the UGC regulations that were dividing Sanatan Dharma."