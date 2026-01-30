Confessional statements without corroboration cannot sustain conviction: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has set aside the Meghalaya High Court’s order convicting a murder accused, holding that confessional statements, without corroboration, are insufficient to sustain a finding of guilt.

A Division Bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice K. Vinod Chandran, allowed the criminal appeal filed by Bernard Lyngdoh Phawa and acquitted him, concurring with the trial court’s earlier order of acquittal.

“The confessional statements, without corroboration are insufficient to sustain a finding of guilt. There was not a single circumstance available” to incriminate the accused, the Bench observed.

Ajay Sabharwal, counsel for the appellant, argued that the alleged confessions attributed to the accused could not form the basis of a conviction in the absence of independent and reliable corroboration.

He further submitted that there was no valid evidence supporting the “last seen” theory, that the recoveries and seizures were not proved in accordance with law, and that the confessional statements were either exculpatory, inconsistent, retracted or otherwise unreliable.

Agreeing with these submissions, the Supreme Court held that the alleged confessions of the appellants could not form the basis of a conviction without independent and reliable corroboration.

It noted that there was no valid evidence to support the “last seen” theory, that the recoveries and seizures were not legally proved, and that the confessional statements lacked reliability.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court reversed the High Court’s judgment, which had overturned the trial court’s acquittal and convicted the appellant for murder and destruction of evidence.