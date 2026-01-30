My stand is pro-India, not pro-BJP: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said his views on certain issues should not be misconstrued as pro-BJP, asserting that they are rooted in being pro-government or pro-India.

Tharoor said the media may have perceived some of his positions as aligned with the BJP, but he has consistently maintained that on select international matters, he prefers to speak for the country rather than through a political lens.

“This is not new. I have always said that on some international issues, I don’t like to politicise matters and instead speak in the national interest,” the Congress MP said.

His remarks come in the backdrop of a controversy last year over his comments on the India-Pakistan situation and diplomatic outreach following the Pahalgam attack.

The statements, which differed from the Congress’ official position, drew criticism from several party leaders who questioned his intent.

Tharoor, however, acknowledged that party members are expected to adhere to the party line. “I have always stood with the party in Parliament, so there is no cause for concern,” he said.

Asked whether he would remain with the Congress, Tharoor said, “I am in the Congress and I am not going anywhere. I will be part of the Kerala poll campaign and will work for the victory of the UDF.” He also questioned why he was repeatedly being asked to clarify his loyalty.

On Thursday, Tharoor met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to address his grievances, after which he said that “all is good” and that “we are all on the same page”.

The meeting comes ahead of the crucial Kerala Assembly elections, where the Congress-led UDF is aiming to reclaim power from the Left after a decade in opposition.

