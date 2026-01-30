NCP to name Sunetra Pawar legislature party leader; deputy CM decision soon as leaders back her

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will hold a legislature party meeting on January 31 to appoint Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, as its leader.

Speaking to reporters at the NCP office, Bhujbal said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has indicated he has no objection to Sunetra Pawar’s oath-taking as deputy chief minister on Saturday itself, provided the legislature wing of the party formally takes a decision.

Sunetra Pawar is currently a Rajya Sabha MP and is not a member of either House of the Maharashtra legislature. However, the Baramati Assembly seat in Pune district has fallen vacant following Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash on Wednesday.

“The NCP legislature party meeting will be held on Saturday, where Sunetra Pawar will be named as its leader. Many leaders want her to take over as deputy chief minister,” Bhujbal said.

He added that filling the vacant post of legislature party leader was the immediate priority, after which the deputy CM’s position would be finalised.

Bhujbal also said senior NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare are examining technical aspects, including norms related to the mourning period. “Sometimes there is a three-day mourning period and sometimes ten days,” he said, adding that the final call would be taken at the legislature party meeting.