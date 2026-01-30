SC says right to menstrual health a fundamental right; orders free sanitary pads for school girls

Sanitary napkins shall be made accessible to girl students, preferably within toilet premises, through vending machines, or, where such installation is not immediately visible, at a designated place or with a designated authority within schools, it said.

On the issue of toilets, it directed all states and UTs to ensure that "every school... is provided with the functional gender segregated toilets with usable water connectivity".

It said all the existing and newly constructed toilets in schools shall be designed, constructed and maintained so as to ensure privacy and accessibility, including by catering to the needs of children with disabilities.

"All school toilets shall be equipped with functional hand washing facilities with soap and water available at all times," it ordered.

Justice Pardiwala said the right to education has been termed as a multiplier right as it enables the exercise of other human rights.

"The Right to Education (RTE) forms part of the broader framework of the right to life and human dignity, which cannot be realised without access to education," the verdict said.

The substantive approach to equality under Article 14 demands that treatment be accorded with due regard to the individual, institutional, systemic and contextual barriers that impede the translation of rights in reality, it said, adding, "At the same time, the state, as a benefactor, is under an obligation to remedy such structural disadvantages".

"Inaccessibility of menstrual hygiene management measures undermines the dignity of a girl child as dignity finds expression in conditions that enable individuals to leave without humiliation, exclusion or avoidable suffering," it said.

"Privacy is inextricably linked with dignity. As a corollary, the right to privacy entails a duty on the state to not only refrain from violating privacy but also an accompanying obligation on the state to take necessary measures to protect the privacy of an individual," it added.

It said the right to equality is expressed through the right to participate on equal terms; at the same time, equality of opportunity necessitates that everyone has a fair chance to acquire the skills necessary to access benefits.

"Inaccessibility of menstrual hygiene management measures strips away the right to participate on equal terms in school. The domino effect of the absence of education is the inability to participate in all walks of life later," it said.