Medical colleges miss SC order on interns’ stipend, NMC missing in action

NEW DELHI: Despite being pulled up by the Supreme Court and receiving reminders from the Union Health Ministry, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has failed to act against 65 medical colleges that have not submitted details of stipends paid to MBBS interns.

The inaction continues months after the NMC warned in July 2025 that regulatory action would follow if colleges did not disclose stipend information. An RTI reply from the Health Ministry said these colleges have not shared details with the NMC in the past six months.

In its RTI reply dated January 19, the ministry said compilation of undergraduate stipend details is to be done by the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) as per Supreme Court orders, and about 65 colleges are yet to comply. Kerala-based RTI activist Dr KV Babu, who filed the application, said the reply shows non-compliance despite warnings. He said the ministry issued reminders to the NMC based on his complaint, but no action has followed.