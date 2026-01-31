No idea about Sunetra’s swearing-in: Sharad Pawar

BARAMATI: Amid report of Sunetra Pawar sworn in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra this evening, Sharad Pawar clarified that he had no idea about this development and was not aware about it also.
The 85-year-old Sharad Pawar said he came to know about Sunetra Pawar being sworn in as deputy chief minister only through newspaper reports. “After the demise of Ajit Pawar, the NCP took the decision of elevating Sunetra Pawar as their party leader and NCP. We have nothing to do with this derision. It’s their internal matter. I will not comment over it. We as family are together but politics is different. Sharad Pawar clarified.
Mr Pawar also said that it is true that both the NCP’s merger talk was on table for last four months and that was expected to complete soon. He said for the merger talk Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil were involved. Now Ajit is no more so merger of both NCP will be real tribute to him.
“Ajit wanted to merge both the NCPs. Let’s see now how things happens,” Pawar said.
The senior NCP SP leader said that it is surprising that demise of Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar was expected to consult Pawar family supremo before accepting the decision of DCM.
“We also surprised that Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhanjay Munde who on Friday met CM Devendra Fadnavis and went forward proposing Sunetra Pawar as DCM. Three leaders first should have discussed with Sharad Pawar then this decision should have made. But it looks that these leaders are against the merger of both the NCPs. They feel that with merger of both the NCP, they will lose their importance in united NCP and even get less importance in power sharing therefore they want to remain as separate entity for their interest,” he added.