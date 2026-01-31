No idea about Sunetra’s swearing-in: Sharad Pawar

BARAMATI: Amid report of Sunetra Pawar sworn in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra this evening, Sharad Pawar clarified that he had no idea about this development and was not aware about it also.

The 85-year-old Sharad Pawar said he came to know about Sunetra Pawar being sworn in as deputy chief minister only through newspaper reports. “After the demise of Ajit Pawar, the NCP took the decision of elevating Sunetra Pawar as their party leader and NCP. We have nothing to do with this derision. It’s their internal matter. I will not comment over it. We as family are together but politics is different. Sharad Pawar clarified.

Mr Pawar also said that it is true that both the NCP’s merger talk was on table for last four months and that was expected to complete soon. He said for the merger talk Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil were involved. Now Ajit is no more so merger of both NCP will be real tribute to him.

“Ajit wanted to merge both the NCPs. Let’s see now how things happens,” Pawar said.