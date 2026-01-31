Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Shankar’s bail conditions imposed by Madras HC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the bail conditions imposed by the Madras HC on YouTuber Shankar alias Savukku Shankar in connection with the allegations of assault and extortion by a film producer.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, while upholding the bail granted to Shankar, dismissed his fresh plea seeking certain modifications of bail conditions imposed on him.

On Friday, the SC, refusing to modify Shankar’s bail conditions, said, “This man is coming every week before us. His laptop is seized, he does not file an application before the magistrate for the release of the laptop. He comes to the SC, for the release of the phone which has been seized.”

Questioning the way and manner in which Shankar is functioning, the court pointed out to his counsel Balaji Srinivasan that the accused (Shankar) was not granted bail on merits but on medical grounds, but after being out on bail, he started making videos and reels.

“After going out on bail, you (Shankar) started making reels and videos and other things, and upload them on YouTube. That was not the purpose of the grant of bail. You are misusing your liberty. That is the finding given by the HC,” the court remarked.