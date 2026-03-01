Indian airlines cancel 350 flights to Middle East as tensions disrupt air travel for second day

NEW DELHI: The aviation chaos due to escalating tensions in the Middle East continued for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with Indian airlines announcing cancellation of all flights to the region and to some Western cities accessed via the closed airspace.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said a total of 350 flights operated by Indian carriers were cancelled on Sunday due to airspace restrictions. In line with an earlier directive issued by aviation watchdog DGCA, airlines extended cancellations up to 11:59 pm on Monday (March 2).

The Ministry said, “In view of airspace restrictions arising from geopolitical developments in the Middle East, a total of 350 flights operated by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled on March 1.” On Saturday, 410 flights were cancelled.

Airlines have announced full refunds or rescheduling for tickets booked until March 5 or 7 (depending on the airline), provided bookings were made before February 28.

IndiGo, a major operator to the Middle East, cancelled 166 flights to the region and to London on Sunday. It announced 162 cancellations on Monday and 42 on Tuesday, including flights from Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Doha; Doha to Mumbai and Delhi; Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Chandigarh to Abu Dhabi; and Lucknow and Tiruvananthapuram to Sharjah.