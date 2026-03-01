Over 100 Rajasthan students stranded in UAE after Iran strike; Shia community mourns Khamenei

JAIPUR: More than 100 students and other residents from Jodhpur, Kota and Sikar are reported to be stranded at airports and hotels in the United Arab Emirates after flights were cancelled following a retaliatory Iranian missile and drone attack on UAE territory, launched in response to joint military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran earlier this week.

The escalation forced the temporary closure of UAE airspace and widespread flight disruptions, leaving passengers from India and other countries unable to fly home.

Several stranded passengers were evacuated from airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to nearby hotels as a precaution. Some reported hearing explosions near airport areas, claiming to have captured videos showing missiles streaking across the night sky and loud blasts in the distance.

Amid the uncertainty, Jaipur International Airport issued an advisory informing passengers about cancellations and possible disruptions to flights bound for Gulf destinations. Travellers have been advised to check with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport.

Meanwhile, the reported death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has plunged sections of Rajasthan’s Shia community into deep mourning, with condolence meetings, prayers and protests held across several districts, particularly in Ajmer and Jaipur.

A large condolence gathering was organised at Dargah Hazrat Abbas (AS) in the Daurai area near Ajmer, where members of the Shia community assembled to offer Quran recitations and special prayers for the departed leader.

The Rajasthan Shia Mahasabha termed his death a “martyrdom” and announced three days of mourning in Ajmer, Daurai, Taragarh, Rupangarh and other areas with significant Shia populations. During this period, condolence meetings are being organised, and community members have been urged to refrain from celebrations.